Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $629,230.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $393.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

