Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $96.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $4,024,120.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

