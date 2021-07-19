Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

