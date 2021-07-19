Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for about 1.3% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $185.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.