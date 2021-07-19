Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,041 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,041 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

