OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $305,047.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $305,047.00 and $31,931.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00099721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.17 or 0.99953452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

