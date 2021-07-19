Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

MXCHY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

