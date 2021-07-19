Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 75,900 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics comprises 2.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 2.37% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $209,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,343. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

