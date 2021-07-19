Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447,400 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $87,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.63. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.10.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

