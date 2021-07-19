Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 2.63% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $44,757,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $6,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,771. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

