Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 800,000 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,553. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

