Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,826,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,945,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.55% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,269,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,775,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,089. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

