Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. 5,464,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,021. The company has a market cap of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 68,562 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

