O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $602.41. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

