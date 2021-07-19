Orient Walt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $449,816.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $449,816.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00145467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.56 or 0.99918171 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

