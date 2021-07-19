Origin Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,781.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $101,781.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00146751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,714.65 or 0.99765291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

