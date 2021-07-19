Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.30

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.