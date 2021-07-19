Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $119.04 and a one year high of $254.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

