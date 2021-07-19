Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.