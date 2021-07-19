Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NYSE:OSK traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.04. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

