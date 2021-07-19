Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 851,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,983. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

