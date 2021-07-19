Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.