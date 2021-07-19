Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.61% of Otter Tail worth $50,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

