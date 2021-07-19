Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 232.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Outfront Media worth $36,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,744,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.