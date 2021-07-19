Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

