Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.
Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04.
In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.