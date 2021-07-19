Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.06 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

