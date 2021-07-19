Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002209 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $37.46 million and $127,930.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,926.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.21 or 0.05914675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.48 or 0.01359618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00369974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00135386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00618137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.75 or 0.00387192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,825,692 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.