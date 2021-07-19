Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.