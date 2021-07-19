PAC Global Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.85 or 0.01313423 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

