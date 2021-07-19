PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 134,456 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $78.51 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

