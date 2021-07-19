Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.86. 87,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,654,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.