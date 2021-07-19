Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $134.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

