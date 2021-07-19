PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.50

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

