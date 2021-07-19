PAID Network Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $640,519.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00145467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.56 or 0.99918171 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

