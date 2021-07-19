Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Reduced by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 41,976 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Palo Alto Networks worth $134,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $386.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

