Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is Crosslink Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 9.8% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $54,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 140,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,042,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.45. 21,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,678. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

