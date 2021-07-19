Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

