Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 27.4% in June

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 89,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

