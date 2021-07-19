PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $12.09 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $263.81 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.09 or 0.00039212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 197,889,388 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

