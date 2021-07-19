Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises 0.1% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.22. 4,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,614. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

