Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

PZZA opened at $108.40 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

