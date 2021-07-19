PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Position Increased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of PAR Technology worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 59.4% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 85,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 253.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,357. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

