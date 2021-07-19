Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$15.80 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.92.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

