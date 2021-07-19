Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.08.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,029. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

