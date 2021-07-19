Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.29. 236,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,588. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5239334 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

