PARSIQ Market Cap Tops $40.83 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $333,980.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00214902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.00791469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

