PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.