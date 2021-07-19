Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,012,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

