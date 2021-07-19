Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.38% of Paycom Software worth $84,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $3.44 on Monday, reaching $369.41. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,353. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

