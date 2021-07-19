PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.60. 125,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,362. The company has a market capitalization of $341.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Insiders have sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.